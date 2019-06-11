'I was made a scapegoat,' says Dlamini in scathing resignation letter accusing former colleagues of 'treason'

Dlamini claimed there were many foreign behaviours creeping into the party but that no one was prepared to stop it.

She bemoaned the state of the party before the Nasrec conference in 2017 saying, “the ANC has never attended a conference under such a cloud”.

Turning to the the controversy over the payment of grants last year, Dlamini accused her former cabinet colleagues of “treason” for suggesting the South African Post Office distribute social grants “when they knew the Post Office did not have the capacity to pay grants”.

The Constitutional Court was forced to extend a contract between Sassa, which Dlamini was in charge of as minister of social development, and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), even though the contract was found to have been illegal.

She was accused to have failed to ensure that Sassa was equipped to administer social grants after the contract with CPS was due to expire.

The court then ordered an inquiry to determine the culpability around the social grants crisis and in a subsequent judgment, the court described Dlamini’s conduct as “reckless and grossly negligent”‚ saying she failed to disclose information before an inquiry into her role in the social grants debacle.

Dlamini, in her letter to Magashule, said she found CPS at the department when she was first appointed and accused unnamed ANC leaders of making profit through CPS through their wives, saying those people are known but because they are well-respected by the party nothing has been said to them.

“I have been made a scapegoat, an easy target,” she said.

Dlamini further took a jab at former minister Jeff Radebe, saying “what happened when minister Jeff Radebe took over (the managing of the grants crisis) is a story for another day”.

“He started taking over the role of the minister of social development and no one raised the matter with him and I kept quiet. The whole process took another turn,” she said.

Dlamini also accused minister Pravin Gordhan of “working with the banks”.

“Actually the first time I communicated with minister Pravin Gordhan, he suggested that we should call everyone to go and register with banks and it became clear to me that he worked with banks,” she wrote.

Dlamini said the crisis around the payment of grants was “engineered somewhere” because she wanted the distribution of grants taken to a local level.

“Presently we are all quiet because we are afraid of asking relevant questions. We are afraid of talking about a system that had been taken to another level and was destroying those that behave as if they are defending the country when they are defending monopoly capital,” she hit back.