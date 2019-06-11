Mzansi weighs in on Bathabile Dlamini's resignation: 'blaming others, not taking responsibility'

ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini is the latest senior party member to dominate conversations on Twitter as the public reacts to her resignation as an MP.

Her exit follows other high-profile resignations by ANC members - including Jeff Radebe, Nomaindia Mfeketo and Thokozile Xasa.

The contents of her resignation letter have divided the public. Some have criticised her for blaming others and dodging accountability, while others have questioned the inequality and treatment of certain party members.

Dlamini blamed her colleagues for suggesting that grant payments be done through the South African Post Office, saying they knew very well that the institution had no capacity to carry out the task.

She also lamented the party's bias towards "well-respected party members".

Here are some of the reactions to her resignation.