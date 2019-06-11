Mzansi weighs in on Bathabile Dlamini's resignation: 'blaming others, not taking responsibility'
ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini is the latest senior party member to dominate conversations on Twitter as the public reacts to her resignation as an MP.
Her exit follows other high-profile resignations by ANC members - including Jeff Radebe, Nomaindia Mfeketo and Thokozile Xasa.
The contents of her resignation letter have divided the public. Some have criticised her for blaming others and dodging accountability, while others have questioned the inequality and treatment of certain party members.
Dlamini blamed her colleagues for suggesting that grant payments be done through the South African Post Office, saying they knew very well that the institution had no capacity to carry out the task.
She also lamented the party's bias towards "well-respected party members".
Here are some of the reactions to her resignation.
So, president of the ANCWL, Bathabile Dlamini resigned joining the long list of ANC MPs who have handed in their resignations in the past few weeks. This is good for our country by giving others a chance to serve our people..... #cabinetreshuffle— chilidzi (@chilidzit) June 11, 2019
Th saddest thing 'bout ANC MPs when they resign & u tryin to figure out what Legacy they've left after 25/20 or 15yrs at th helm of Power, Power they were entrusted to change People's lives & th picture is not favourable— River of Stars ✨🔭❤ (@_Babazile) June 11, 2019
Bo Bathabile Dlamini bo Jeff C.l.i.t Radebe kuyafana
Bathabile Dlamini resigning now only exposes her level of stupidity...she should have withdrawn her name from that ANC parliamentary list like Gigaba did but because she thought she was going to get a cabinet post— Mpho Ramufhufhi (@ramufhufhi_mpho) June 11, 2019
I'm not the biggest fan of Bathabile Dlamini but the constant demonizing of her while her male counterparts have done even worse and have not been held accountable is something I will never understand— Porsche (@Phlyphinx97) June 11, 2019
You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain— The elephant in the room. (@CapturedVoice) June 11, 2019
The thing with Bathabile Dlamini is she was never a hero. pic.twitter.com/CasaCG3RaX
I wonder if Bathabile Dlamini will now release those skeletons she was talking about 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/W5PjADkfmr— #BlackLivesMatter (@sne_ndlovuSA) June 11, 2019
Good news today is that Bathabile Dlamini resigned as MP✌️♥️ pic.twitter.com/acfnbIkvnY— Dante (@Captain_Dante) June 11, 2019
If Bathabile Dlamini was appointed minister was she gonna resign and talk about ANC not being ready to be led by a woman?In her letter she's talking about Nasrec congress but why today after so long.This politicians must stop this thing of thinking they own certain positions/seat— Kamela (@kamela_daniel) June 11, 2019
An 8 page resignation letter is too short for someone so corrupt like Bathabile Dlamini, i expected 8 x Lever arch files from her, good riddance Hope Msebenzi Zwane follow suit pic.twitter.com/SL52GhLO1y— Abs Of Steel (@MrAbs712) June 11, 2019
I feel there is so much more we’re not being told ngalama latest resignations. I think Cyril told them you choose to resign or you let me take you down. Bathabile Dlamini— Bellabianca (@Bellabiyanca) June 11, 2019
Mamu Bathabile Dlamini, some info needed..... what happened when uncle Jeff Radebe was a minister? Can I assume that by "Story for another day" you mean today before midnight? pic.twitter.com/ZWpnE4QuNV— Thru the Eye of the Needle (@Cecilia_Mthwane) June 11, 2019