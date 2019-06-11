Politics

Mzansi weighs in on Bathabile Dlamini's resignation: 'blaming others, not taking responsibility'

11 June 2019 - 16:33 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Bathabile Dlamini. File photo.
Bathabile Dlamini. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini is the latest senior party member to dominate conversations on Twitter as the public reacts to her resignation as an MP. 

Her exit follows other high-profile resignations by ANC members - including Jeff Radebe, Nomaindia Mfeketo and Thokozile Xasa.

The contents of her resignation letter have divided the public. Some have criticised her for blaming others and dodging accountability, while others have questioned the inequality and treatment of certain party members. 

Dlamini blamed her colleagues for suggesting that grant payments be done through the South African Post Office, saying they knew very well that the institution had no capacity to carry out the task.

She also lamented the party's bias towards "well-respected party members".

Here are some of the reactions to her resignation.

MORE:

'I was made a scapegoat,' says Dlamini in scathing resignation letter accusing former colleagues of 'treason'

ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini said she was made a scapegoat and an easy target as she resigned as a member of parliament on Tuesday.
Politics
7 hours ago

Derek Hanekom quits as ANC MP, hints at 'a new chapter'

Long-serving cabinet minister Derek Hanekom has tendered his resignation as an African National Congress member of parliament.
Politics
3 hours ago

Seven MPs who have already resigned from parliament: all the details

More members are expected to resign.
Politics
6 hours ago

Siyabonga Cwele and Jeff Radebe join list of parliamentary resignations

Former minister of intelligence and home affairs Siyabonga Cwele and former minister of justice and energy Jeff Radebe have resigned as ANC members ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa receives land reform report in 'quest to right the original sin' Politics
  2. Mzansi weighs in on Bathabile Dlamini's resignation: 'blaming others, not ... Politics
  3. ANC KZN admits to moving slowly on Zandile Gumede's corruption charges Politics
  4. R36m fee paid to Gupta-linked firm left auditors scratching their heads Politics
  5. Derek Hanekom quits as ANC MP, hints at 'a new chapter' Politics

Latest Videos

Forest High memorial service: "Our parents have failed us" says RCL
WATCH: Red robot horror as car smashes into motorbike
X