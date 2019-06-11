R36m fee paid to Gupta-linked firm left auditors scratching their heads

Deloitte auditor Chetan Vaghela told the state capture inquiry on Tuesday that an investigation had found that Neotel bosses had breached their authority and did not act in the best interests of the company when they paid Gupta-linked letterbox firm Homix to secure a lucrative Transnet contract.

Vaghela was testifying about an audit conducted by Deloitte into a R1.8bn ICT deal between Transnet and Neotel, which Homix allegedly facilitated for a massive R36m fee.

The commission previously heard evidence about how Transnet was a "captive client" and had no choice but to contract Neotel in 2014, but surprisingly withdrew from ongoing negotiations without giving reasons, leaving Neotel desperate to close the deal.