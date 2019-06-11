Ramaphosa receives land reform report in 'quest to right the original sin'

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza on Tuesday received a report on land reform from an advisory panel appointed in September 2018.

The panel was appointed to help the inter-ministerial committee on land reform, chaired by Mabuza, by looking at policy issues around land reform, including restitution, redistribution, tenure security and agricultural support.

The panel was also asked to review, research and suggest models for government to implement “a fair and equitable land reform process that redresses the injustices of the past, increases agricultural output, promotes economic growth and protects food security”.