Politics

Ramaphosa receives land reform report in 'quest to right the original sin'

11 June 2019 - 17:01 By Nico Gous
The inter-ministerial committee on land reform has delivered its report to the president.
The inter-ministerial committee on land reform has delivered its report to the president.
Image: 123RF/Helen Filatova

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza on Tuesday received a report on land reform from an advisory panel appointed in September 2018.

The panel was appointed to help the inter-ministerial committee on land reform, chaired by Mabuza, by looking at policy issues around land reform, including restitution, redistribution, tenure security and agricultural support.

The panel was also asked to review, research and suggest models for government to implement “a fair and equitable land reform process that redresses the injustices of the past, increases agricultural output, promotes economic growth and protects food security”.

Give me three more months, land minister tells District Six claimants

Land reform minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane arrived in the Cape Town high court on Friday, a month after missing a mandatory District Six hearing.
News
3 weeks ago

“This report is an important step forward in our quest to right the original sin by developing solutions which are not only uniquely South African but most importantly build a society in which all may share in the wealth of our land,”  said Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

The report will be presented to the cabinet before it becomes publicly available.

The panel was led by public policy and development planning specialist Dr Vuyo Mahlathi and consisted of the following members:

  • Professor Ruth Hall, a researcher and professor at the University of the Western Cape’s Institute for Poverty‚ Land and Agrarian Studies;
  • Professor Mohammed Karaan, a professor in agricultural economics at Stellenbosch University;
  • Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, a lawyer‚ public speaker and author;
  • Bulelwa Mabasa, an admitted attorney with experience in matters of land restitution and reform;
  • Thandi Ngcobo, CEO and founder of the Dr JL Dube Institute at the University of KwaZulu-Natal;
  • Wandile Sihlobo, head of research at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa and an independent agricultural economic adviser to Afgrain Food Group;
  • Daniel Kriek, president of AgriSA;
  • Thato Moagi, an emerging farmer and entrepreneur; and
  • Nick Serfontein, chairman of the Sernick Group and 2016 Free State Farmer of the Year.

READ MORE:

Inter-ministerial committee to tackle burning issues in Alexandra

An inter-ministerial committee has been established to attend to the issues raised by protesting Alexandra residents during ANC president Cyril ...
Politics
1 month ago

20,000 people at risk of eviction on Drakenstein farms

Some families living on farms in Simondium near Stellenbosch say very little has been done to improve their living conditions and to stop evictions ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa receives land reform report in 'quest to right the original sin' Politics
  2. Mzansi weighs in on Bathabile Dlamini's resignation: 'blaming others, not ... Politics
  3. ANC KZN admits to moving slowly on Zandile Gumede's corruption charges Politics
  4. R36m fee paid to Gupta-linked firm left auditors scratching their heads Politics
  5. Derek Hanekom quits as ANC MP, hints at 'a new chapter' Politics

Latest Videos

Forest High memorial service: "Our parents have failed us" says RCL
WATCH: Red robot horror as car smashes into motorbike
X