Seven MPs who have already resigned from parliament: all the details

The exodus of former ministers from parliament continues to make headlines after Bathabile Dlamini threw in the towel on Tuesday.

Sunday Times reported that more members are expected to resign and these resignations are motivated by personal gain more than anything else.

Here is what you need to know about the seven MPs who have resigned so far:

Nomaindia Mfeketo

On June 5, former human settlements minister Nomaindia Mfeketo was the first MP to resign after not making the cut in President Cyril Ramaphosa's new cabinet.

Mfeketo's first appointment as a cabinet minister was in 1998 to 2000 and from 2002 to 2006 she was Cape Town' s mayor. From 2009 to 2014 she was deputy minister of international relations and co-operation as well as the deputy speaker of the National Assembly.

TimesLIVE reported that she will be focusing on community work as well as working with local NGOs, on top of her work as an ANC national executive committee (NEC) member.