Five damning revelations from Bathabile Dlamini's resignation letter
Former department of social development minister Bathabile Dlamini on Monday presented the ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule with her resignation letter as a member of the National Assembly.
Dlamini left no stone unturned in her eight-page letter and made some damning accusations about the state of the party and treatment of its members.
Here are five bombshells:
ANC is a men's club
Dlamini thanked founding leaders of the ANC Women's League for instilling in her the resilience and fearlessness she needed to deal with women's dominance by men in the party. She further added that the party is not ready to be governed by a woman, a realisation she came to after the party's 54th conference.
The ANC rot is deepening
"I have also learnt that many behaviours are creeping into the ANC and we have not been addressing them." Dlamini also bemoaned the abandonment of the party's ways and traditions, claiming that the leadership is doing nothing to weed out the foreign elements which are steering the party off its path.
Conflicted NEC
Dlamini suggested that President Cyril Ramaphosa may not be at the helm for very long, claiming that all leaders — from Nelson Mandela to Jacob Zuma — have been targeted and been opposed by the national executive committee (NEC) members who she said "think they own the president and the secretary-general".
Minister's wives behind CPS
Wives of unnamed ministers are the masters behind the controversial Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) which facilitated the payments of SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants. Dlamini said this is part of the reason that she was unable to find alternative service providers to facilitate the payments of Sassa grants.
"Those that made profit through CPS by their wives are known, but because they are well respected in the organisation, nothing has been said to them."
Pravin Gordhan's murky dealings
Dlamini also accused Pravin Gordhan of murky dealings in the Sassa debacle when he told banks to pay social grants after realising the SA Post Office did not have the capacity to do so. This, despite the banks not having the biometrics to make the payments.
"Pravin Gorhan suggested that we should call everyone to go and register with banks and it became clear to me that he was working with banks."