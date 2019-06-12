Five damning revelations from Bathabile Dlamini's resignation letter

Former department of social development minister Bathabile Dlamini on Monday presented the ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule with her resignation letter as a member of the National Assembly.

Dlamini left no stone unturned in her eight-page letter and made some damning accusations about the state of the party and treatment of its members.

Here are five bombshells:

ANC is a men's club

Dlamini thanked founding leaders of the ANC Women's League for instilling in her the resilience and fearlessness she needed to deal with women's dominance by men in the party. She further added that the party is not ready to be governed by a woman, a realisation she came to after the party's 54th conference.

The ANC rot is deepening

"I have also learnt that many behaviours are creeping into the ANC and we have not been addressing them." Dlamini also bemoaned the abandonment of the party's ways and traditions, claiming that the leadership is doing nothing to weed out the foreign elements which are steering the party off its path.