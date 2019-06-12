State capture: 'There was not a shred of evidence against Johan Booysen'

Jiba brought the charges against Booysen for his alleged involvement in the now-infamous Cato Manor "death squad". Booysen has since been cleared.

Nxasana claimed that when he asked Jiba about the charges, she said she relied on "experts" in the field of racketeering prosecutions.

"What was there in the docket was a mere unsigned statement commissioned from one witness who left the country. The other statements were hearsay statements twice removed. My feeling was that there is no way that we would succeed (in a prosecution)," Nxasana said.

He said the team of experts who advised Jiba appeared to be divided on the issue.

"It became very clear that there was no evidence in the docket to justify the charges …There was not a shred of evidence against Booysen."

His testimony is continuing.