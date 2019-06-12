Politics

There has been political interference at the NPA, says Mxolisi Nxasana

12 June 2019 - 12:33 By AMIL UMRAW
Former national director of public prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana testified at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday, June 12 2019, that political interference undermined public confidence in the NPA.
Image: Sunday Times/Thapelo Morebudi

Former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana said there was political interference at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) which affected decision-making at the organisation.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday, Nxasana - who served in the position between October 2013 and May 2015 - said the interference had an effect on public confidence in the NPA.

Since Bulelani Ngcuka was appointed as the first NDPP in 1998, neither he or any of his successors had completed their 10-year term at the organisation.

SA has instead had nine people sit at the head of the NPA, either in a full-time or acting capacity, in the 21 years since the NDPP position was established.


"From this history and also from what I experienced, my view is that there has been political interference as well as external interference that impacted on the decision-making at the NPA. It does have an effect on public confidence at the NPA," Nxasana told the commission.

Last year, the Constitutional Court found that former president Jacob Zuma abused his power when he removed Nxasana as NDPP.

Nxasana also controversially received a R17m golden handshake when he left the position, which courts have ordered he repay.

His testimony is continuing.

