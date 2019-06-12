There has been political interference at the NPA, says Mxolisi Nxasana

Former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana said there was political interference at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) which affected decision-making at the organisation.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday, Nxasana - who served in the position between October 2013 and May 2015 - said the interference had an effect on public confidence in the NPA.

Since Bulelani Ngcuka was appointed as the first NDPP in 1998, neither he or any of his successors had completed their 10-year term at the organisation.

SA has instead had nine people sit at the head of the NPA, either in a full-time or acting capacity, in the 21 years since the NDPP position was established.