Thuli Madonsela to Derek Hanekom: 'Sad to see you go'

12 June 2019 - 09:40 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela tweeted that she would miss Derek Hanekom's 'quintessential civility'.
Image: ALON SKUY
Image: ALON SKUY

Long-serving cabinet minister Derek Hanekom was the latest MP to dominate conversations on social media, following his resignation as an ANC MP on Monday.

His exodus follows other high-profile resignations by ANC members - including Bathabile Dlamini, Jeff Radebe, Siyabonga Cwele and Thokozile Xasa.

Bathabile Dlamini resigns

Controversial former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini has resigned from parliament.
1 day ago

Members of the public have been giving their reaction to Hanekom's resignation since the news broke.

Many, including former public protector Thuli Madonsela, expressed their sadness at his exit.

Messages of thanks and well wishes poured in.

Hanekom hinted two days ago that a change was coming, tweeting "I am ready to start my next chapter quite soon".

