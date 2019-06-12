Thuli Madonsela to Derek Hanekom: 'Sad to see you go'
Long-serving cabinet minister Derek Hanekom was the latest MP to dominate conversations on social media, following his resignation as an ANC MP on Monday.
His exodus follows other high-profile resignations by ANC members - including Bathabile Dlamini, Jeff Radebe, Siyabonga Cwele and Thokozile Xasa.
Members of the public have been giving their reaction to Hanekom's resignation since the news broke.
Many, including former public protector Thuli Madonsela, expressed their sadness at his exit.
Sad to see you go @Derek_Hanekom . As there are many ways to serve, I’m certain in your next chapter you’ll remain of great service to our country and humanity. We’ll miss your quintessential civility in the space you are vacating. https://t.co/l53fF8jCuv— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) June 11, 2019
Messages of thanks and well wishes poured in.
Hanekom hinted two days ago that a change was coming, tweeting "I am ready to start my next chapter quite soon".
JUST IN: Derek Hanekom also resigns from Parliament, looks set for new posting— RSA Minister of Transport (@MbalulaFikile) June 11, 2019
Fare well Minister 👊👊👊https://t.co/rWcyQ1Posh?
shared via @News24
Good luck @Derek_Hanekom with your future plans. You will be missed in @ParliamentofRSA - But please do continue to serve our country with commitment and dedication as you have done over many years.— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 12, 2019
@Derek_Hanekom to my former boss and comrade and leader firstly let me say thank you to you for the person you are and always will be it was great being part of your team for 4 years of my life I wish you well what ever lies ahead— Keith (@keithfrancis93) June 12, 2019
We still have much to learn from you @Derek_Hanekom and hope that alot more of your time can be shared with us young ones 😃— Che Mangera (@IrfaanMangera) June 11, 2019
You have served South Africans well! Thank you ✊🏾
@Derek_Hanekom Thank you tata Hanekom for serving us and your country and with dignity. May our God Jesus Christ bless you on your new chapter.— Siphiwo Schoeman (@speechlitey) June 11, 2019
@Derek_Hanekom. Thank you serving our country well.— fatima gani (@fatima_74373) June 11, 2019
We wish you all the best in your future endeavors (Hopefully still in tourism.) pic.twitter.com/pWi6MRb5g3