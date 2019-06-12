Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Former NPA boss Nxasana takes the stand

12 June 2019 - 10:14 By timeslive

Former national director of public prosecutions advocate Mxolisi Nxasana is expected to take the stand at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Nxasana stepped down from his position at the NPA amid an inquiry into his fitness to hold office.

Less than a year after his appointment, it emerged that Nxasana failed to disclose that he had been acquitted of murder in 1985.

Former president Jacob Zuma asked Nxasana to leave the NPA in 2015. He received a R17m golden handshake when he left.


The Constitutional Court found that Zuma's decision to remove Nxasana from his position was an abuse of power.

On Tuesday, the commission chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo heard how Neotel bosses had breached their authority and did not act in the best interests of the company when they paid Gupta-linked letterbox firm Homix to secure a lucrative Transnet contract.

Deloitte auditor Chetan Vaghela testified about an audit conducted by Deloitte into a R1.8bn ICT deal between Transnet and Neotel, which Homix allegedly facilitated for a massive R36m fee.

 

