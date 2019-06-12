'We are Team Transport' - Fikile Mbalula in quotes

Politics

12 June 2019
Fikile Mbalula outlined his plans do improve the transport sector at a meeting with heads of transport public entities on Tuesday.
On Tuesday minister of transport Fikile Mbalula met chairpersons and CEOs of transport public entities.

The meeting's focus was on accelerated implementation and working with all South Africans.

Mbalula said the days of board members colluding to drive out CEOs, only to appoint themselves as acting CEOs, are over. He said he would not hesitate to act against boards who undermine this authority.

Here are seven key quotes from the minister:

An ethos of khawuleza

"We have made a commitment to South Africans that we will move at a brisker pace in delivering services. We must then inculcate an ethos of khawuleza [hurry] in our service delivery model.

"This must find expression in everything we do, from decision-making to delivering on our respective mandate."

Open-door policy

"My door is open for briefings and engagements that assist our progress and expedite decision-making.

"Boards will be subject to rigorous scrutiny and will be held accountable for delivering on the shareholder compacts I will be signing with each of you."

Expertise and commitment

"CEOs of our entities must be professionals who are subject experts with the necessary skills to take our entities to new heights.

"We want CEOs whose commitment to delivering a better life for all South Africans is unquestionable.

"I will similarly not hesitate to act against CEOs whose conduct detracts us from our mission of delivering a transport system that grows the economy and enables citizens to realise sustainable livelihoods."

Safety first

"The carnage on our roads continues unabated. It is time we reimagine our efforts towards ensuring safety on our roads. Seamless integration must be a recurring theme in all our interventions."

Eliminating corruption

"One of the major drivers of inefficiency in our traffic police responsibility is the rampant corruption across the system, from drivers’ licence testing centres to metro police departments. We must eliminate this scourge in our environment."

Repositioning rail

"Passenger rail constitutes the backbone of our public transport system. We have to put in place building blocks to reposition rail as a mode of choice.

"We are determined to address the challenges currently facing Prasa with the urgency they deserve."

Growing SA together

"We must all commit to growing South Africa together through collaborative effort and teamwork. We are Team Transport and must play our part in taking our country to a higher growth trajectory."

