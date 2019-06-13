Bathabile Dlamini denies she was 'drunk on the job'

Former cabinet minister Bathabile Dlamini has strongly refuted persistent rumours about her being “drunk” while in office.

“I was worried … this thing was spreading like wildfire,” she said during an interview with Eyewitness News.

Dlamini said she did not drink alcohol, but did suffer from epilepsy.

“When people kept saying, ‘Are you drinking’, we had a discussion with them. And we ended up agreeing that I should go to my neurologist and find out why are people saying I am always drunk," she said.