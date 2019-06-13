Fasten your seat belt: state capture inquiry turns to the skies

The third aspect relates to a contract that EML Energy procured with SA Express, which appointed the energy company to supply 18 times more fuel at Pilanesberg airport than the airport could use. The evidence will focus on alleged fraud and corruption in the process of EML Energy securing funding from the Industrial Development Corporation.

The fourth aspect includes evidence relating to the extent of interference from shareholder level in the public enterprises minister’s office and at board level in the management functions within SAA; "the culture of intimidation and threats" that pervaded while Dudu Myeni was chair of the SAA board; and how members of the board instructed managers to conclude certain contracts without proper processes being followed.

The first witness due to testify on Thursday is former SAA head of financial risk management Cynthia Stimpel.