Politics

Former NPA director Mxolisi Nxasana's state capture testimony in five quotes

13 June 2019 - 09:47 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Former national director of public prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana testified at the state capture inquiry on June 12 2019, where he said political interference undermined public confidence in the NPA.
Former national director of public prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana testified at the state capture inquiry on June 12 2019, where he said political interference undermined public confidence in the NPA.
Image: Sunday Times/Thapelo Morebudi

Former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Mxolisi Nxasana testified before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Wednesday. He delved into political "meddling" in NPA affairs and the dismissal of former NPA boss Vusi Pikoli. 

His testimony in five telling quotes:

Political "interference"

"From this history and also from what I experienced, my view is that there has been political interference, as well as external interference, that impacted the decision-making at NPA."

Pikoli's removal

"Despite having been cleared [of accusations that he was an apartheid spy], Kgalema Motlanthe was the president of the republic at the time, the matter had to be referred to parliament after the commission of inquiry, but I think they took a decision that he should not be retained at NPA."

Nxasana says he was not interviewed for NDPP job, nor cleared by security

Former National Director of Public Prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana has admitted that the manner in which he was appointed by then-president Jacob Zuma ...
Politics
20 hours ago

NDPP appointment 

"I received a call from Michael Hulley, who was former president Jacob Zuma's legal adviser, who wanted to see me. I obliged and he came over to see me in my office in Durban. We had a discussion and he told me he was looking for a candidate to fill the position of NDPP, as he was mandated by President Zuma."

Other candidates

"He had with him three names that he told me were given to him by colleagues in Durban, but when he bounced off those names with those colleagues they were of the view that I was the person for the job."

High court prosecutors

"The prosecutors that normally prosecute in the high courts are the advocates who are based in the DPP's office and anyone may prosecute, ranging from advocate to senior advocate, even to senior director."

MORE

There has been political interference at the NPA, says Mxolisi Nxasana

Former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana said there was political interference at the National Prosecuting Authority ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Former NPA boss Nxasana says Jiba told officials to 'dig up dirt' on him

Sacked senior prosecutor Nomgcobo Jiba allegedly led a campaign to discredit and embarrass former NDPP Mxolisi Nxasana after he was appointed head of ...
Politics
17 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Former NPA boss Nxasana takes the stand

Former national director of public prosecutions advocate Mxolisi Nxasana is expected to take the stand at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg ...
Politics
23 hours ago

State capture: 'There was not a shred of evidence against Johan Booysen'

Former national director of public prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana on Wednesday said he believed there was "not a shred of evidence" of racketeering ...
Politics
19 hours ago

Johan Booysen slams KZN NPA boss at state capture commission

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen has labelled a 2014 memorandum by the province's controversial public prosecutions director, Moipone ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Former labour minister Mildred Oliphant quits parliament Politics
  2. Former NPA director Mxolisi Nxasana's state capture testimony in five quotes Politics
  3. Bathabile Dlamini denies she was 'drunk on the job' Politics
  4. Seven ways National Treasury aims to tighten municipal spending Politics
  5. The moment Trevor Manuel realised democracy was in danger Politics

Latest Videos

Police raid Hillbrow buildings
Kidnapped baby Mpumelelo receives a warm welcome home
X