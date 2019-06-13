Former NPA director Mxolisi Nxasana's state capture testimony in five quotes
Former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Mxolisi Nxasana testified before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Wednesday. He delved into political "meddling" in NPA affairs and the dismissal of former NPA boss Vusi Pikoli.
His testimony in five telling quotes:
Political "interference"
"From this history and also from what I experienced, my view is that there has been political interference, as well as external interference, that impacted the decision-making at NPA."
Pikoli's removal
"Despite having been cleared [of accusations that he was an apartheid spy], Kgalema Motlanthe was the president of the republic at the time, the matter had to be referred to parliament after the commission of inquiry, but I think they took a decision that he should not be retained at NPA."
NDPP appointment
"I received a call from Michael Hulley, who was former president Jacob Zuma's legal adviser, who wanted to see me. I obliged and he came over to see me in my office in Durban. We had a discussion and he told me he was looking for a candidate to fill the position of NDPP, as he was mandated by President Zuma."
Other candidates
"He had with him three names that he told me were given to him by colleagues in Durban, but when he bounced off those names with those colleagues they were of the view that I was the person for the job."
High court prosecutors
"The prosecutors that normally prosecute in the high courts are the advocates who are based in the DPP's office and anyone may prosecute, ranging from advocate to senior advocate, even to senior director."