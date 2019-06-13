Former NPA director Mxolisi Nxasana's state capture testimony in five quotes

Former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Mxolisi Nxasana testified before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Wednesday. He delved into political "meddling" in NPA affairs and the dismissal of former NPA boss Vusi Pikoli.

His testimony in five telling quotes:

Political "interference"

"From this history and also from what I experienced, my view is that there has been political interference, as well as external interference, that impacted the decision-making at NPA."

Pikoli's removal

"Despite having been cleared [of accusations that he was an apartheid spy], Kgalema Motlanthe was the president of the republic at the time, the matter had to be referred to parliament after the commission of inquiry, but I think they took a decision that he should not be retained at NPA."