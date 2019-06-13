Politics

Former SAA treasurer says board 'ignored' R15bn loan recommendations

13 June 2019 - 16:55 By AMIL UMRAW
Former SAA head of treasury Cynthia Stimpel told the state capture inquiry on Thursday that SAA's board possibly ignored procurement regulations when it secured a R15bn loan in 2015 from a little-known company.
Former SAA head of treasury Cynthia Stimpel told the state capture inquiry on Thursday that SAA's board possibly ignored procurement regulations when it secured a R15bn loan in 2015 from a little-known company.
Image: SAA

Former SA Airways (SAA) head of treasury Cynthia Stimpel told the state capture inquiry on Thursday how Dudu Myeni and her board may have flouted procurement regulations when appointing a little-known company to source R15bn for the airline in 2015.

Stimpel, who was SAA's acting group treasurer at the time, said the two options that her team recommended to the board - which were recommended after an extensive procurement process - were completely ignored.

Instead, the board ordered that SAA appoint the Free State Development Corporation to provide the funds for SAA's capital restructuring project.

According to Stimpel, after SAA issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) in February 2015, SeaCrest Investments proposed that it would lend the entire R15bn at an interest rate of 5.8%.

However, after a due diligence was conducted, SAA found that SeaCrest would not be providing the capital directly; the majority of the money would instead be supplied by a company called Grissag.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Grissag was to provide SeaCrest with the funds at a 4% interest rate, meaning that SeaCrest would earn the 1.8% difference in interest fees when it forwarded the money onto SAA.

The second option, which Stimpel called safer, was a consolidated loan from various banks who offered SAA R4.3bn. Stimpel said SAA could have then gone out to tender for the remaining funds if this option was chosen.

An almost year-long process then followed which culminated in a board meeting on December 3 that year.

"My expectation was that the board would have either approved SeaCrest, or turned SeaCrest down and approved the consolidated banks," Stimpel said.

However, both were declined.

"It was really unusual for me to see this in that our first recommendation of SeaCrest was declined, our second recommendation of the consolidated banks was also declined. The board resolution recommended for us to go with funding from the Free State Development Corporation (FDC)," Stimpel told the commission.

SAA requests R4bn urgent state funding as it appoints interim CEO

SA Airways requests urgent state funding as it appoints interim CEO
News
6 days ago

She said the decision was made based on a letter penned by FDC chief financial officer Shepherd Moyo that circulated at the meeting. It indicated that the FDC is working with a foreign entity that can offer up the money at a lower interest rate of between 3% and 4%.

That foreign entity was also Grissag.

The board recommended that SAA contract the FDC based on that letter alone, Stimpel said.

"I was extremely uncomfortable with it," she said.

One of the reasons the FDC was chosen, according to what Stimpel says she was told, was that the FDC was a a state-owned entity and it would therefore be less risky for the airline as it would treat SAA differently in the event of a default.

National Treasury also advised that the FDC does not have the mandate to fund SAA.

From meeting Zuma to Vusi Pikoli's axing: four bombshells from Mxolisi Nxasana

Former NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana made damning revelations at the Zondo commission about his appointment as its head, Nomgcobo Jiba and Vusi Pikoli's ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Eventually, months later in 2016, the board decided to procure the services of an advisory company to assist SAA with the transaction. Stimpel said the move was unnecessary, because SAA had its own capacity to source the money and had already done most of the financial work around it.

In March that year, SAA received bids from entities like Deloitte, Gupta-linked company Regiments Capital, Nedbank and BnP Capital (which was described as "boutique financier"). The contract was awarded to BnP Capital for work that, according to Stimpel, was already completed by her team.

Then in April 2016 SAA's board extended BnP's mandate and scope, now asking the company to source the R15bn capital it needed. Stimpel said this was done without following procurement processes.

BnP stood to earn a success fee of about R300m for sourcing the money for SAA, which Stimpel said was more than three times the normal market fee.

Her testimony will continue on Friday.

MORE

Nxasana says he was not interviewed for NDPP job, nor cleared by security

Former National Director of Public Prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana has admitted that the manner in which he was appointed by then-president Jacob Zuma ...
Politics
1 day ago

R36m fee paid to Gupta-linked firm left auditors scratching their heads

Deloitte auditor Chetan Vaghela told the state capture inquiry on Tuesday that an investigation found Neotel bosses breached their authority and did ...
Politics
2 days ago

State companies are 'slaughterhouses' for black executives: BMF slams government

The Black Management Forum has urged black executives not to apply for senior positions at state-owned companies.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Former SAA treasurer says board 'ignored' R15bn loan recommendations Politics
  2. Zulu king wants controversial land bill issues settled out of court Politics
  3. No praise singer nor guard of honour as millions cut from Sona budget Politics
  4. 'They stand to lose a lot' - ANC deputy whip defends quitting former ministers Politics
  5. Speaker Thandi Modise angry as MPs' copies of constitution go missing Politics

Latest Videos

K-word Adam Catzavelos case postponed
'I’m so thankful I’m alive’: Motorcycle crash victim speaks after miracle ...
X