No praise singer nor guard of honour as millions cut from Sona budget

There will be no imbongi (traditional praise singer) at the state of the nation address (Sona) next week.

And the junior guard and civil guard of honour are also out of the window. There will, however, be eminent persons invited from provinces.

These are some of the changes that have been introduced by parliament ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address, due to take place on June 20.

The changes to how the national legislatures hosts the Sona, which also marks the official opening of parliament, were announced on Thursday by deputy speaker of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli, along with other presiding officers of parliament, including his boss Thandi Modise.

Tsenoli said the changes to the ceremonial structure of the Sona had to be introduced owing to "the prevailing economic hardships that continue to face most South Africans".

He said nine lucky winners of a radio competition would no longer be travelling to the Sona as part of the cost-cutting measures.

Tsenoli said, as was the case with the Sona in February, there would be no state-sponsored dinner for MPs and other VIPs following Ramphosa's speech next week.