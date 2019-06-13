Seven ways National Treasury aims to tighten municipal spending

Here are seven areas in which treasury hopes to cut down:

Use of consultants

The National Treasury said a municipality or municipal entity may only appoint consultants if an assessment of the needs and requirements confirms that the affected municipality or municipal entity does not have the requisite skills or resources in its full-time employ to perform the function.

"The accounting officer must adopt a fair and reasonable remuneration framework for consultants, taking into account the rates, including overall cost ceilings, by specifying costs that the municipality or municipal entity will be incurring by procuring the consultant’s services," the regulations said.

Business class air travel

The regulations said mayors may only travel business class if their flight exceeds five hours, this implying international travel.

"The cost containment policy must limit international travel to meetings or events that are considered critical. The number of officials or political office bearers attending such meetings or events must be limited to those officials or political office bearers directly involved in the subject matter related to such meetings or events," the regulations stated.

Election campaigns

The regulations said municipal resources may not be used to fund elections or any other campaign activities.

"Expenditure on tools of trade for political office bearers must be limited to the upper limits as approved and published by the Cabinet member responsible for local government in terms of the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers Act, 1998," the regulations said.

Vehicles

The regulations said spending on vehicles has to be limited according to the grade of municipality and that before procuring a vehicle other options, such as public transport, should be considered.

"An official or a political office bearer of a municipality or municipal entity must utilise the municipal fleet, where viable, before incurring costs to hire vehicles or make use of available public transport or shuttle service if the cost of such a service is lower than the cost of hiring a vehicle, the cost of kilometres claimable by the official or political office bearer and the cost of parking," said the regulations.

Earlier this week, Mboweni and cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma warned mayors to use public transport or shuttles and stop hiring expensive luxury cars.