Speaker Thandi Modise angry as MPs' copies of constitution go missing

The leather-bound copies of the constitution meant for MPs as part of their induction programme went walkabout in parliamentary corridors this week.

Now an investigation is under way to find where they disappeared to.

During the National Assembly's programme committee meeting on Thursday, DA MP Natasha Mazzone revealed that when she and other MPs went to collect their copies of the sacred document they were informed "all the constitutions had been stolen".

She said, in other words, MPs may have taken numerous copies rather than a single copy per person.

"Could we please look into where all the leather-bound constitutions are because there is one per member, as I understand, that has to be signed for. They all disappeared yesterday," she appealed to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise, who was chairing Thursday's meeting.