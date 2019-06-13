WATCH LIVE | State capture: former SAA executive takes the stand
Former SA Airways (SAA) head of financial management Cynthia Agnes Soraya is expected to testify at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on Thursday.
The commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, is looking into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector.
On Wednesday, the commission heard the testimony of former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana.
He alleged that sacked senior prosecutor Nomgcobo Jiba allegedly led a campaign to discredit and embarrass him after he was appointed head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2013.