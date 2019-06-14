Politics

Ekurhuleni mayor reshuffles mayoral committee after members' departures

14 June 2019 - 11:18 By Ernest Mabuza
The departure of two MMCs gave Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina a chance to make some changes to his mayoral committee.
Image: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

Three new members of the mayoral committee (MMC) were sworn in at the Ekurhuleni council chambers in Germiston on Friday.

Frans Moko, Nomadlozi Nkosi and Phelisa Nkunjana became members of the committee following the departure of two members, Petrus Mabunda and Robert Mashigo, after the recent national and provincial elections.

Mabunda is now an MPL in the Gauteng legislature and Mashigo is now an MP.

The departures gave Masina a chance to reconfigure his mayoral committee, which saw former community safety MMC Vivian Chauke being omitted from the new executive.

MMC Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, human settlements MMC Lesiba Mpya and water, sanitation and energy MMC Tiisetso Nketle retained their positions.

Moko will become community safety MMC, Nkosi will become health and social development MMC and Phelisa Nkunjana will become transport planning MMC in Mashigo's place.

Masele Madihlaba will fill the post left by Mabunda as infrastructure MMC.

Ndosi Shongwe has been moved to city planning and her previous portfolio of environment and waste management will now be occupied by Khosi Mabaso.

Masina said the changes made to the mayoral committee were guided by the need to continue accelerating service delivery to communities of Ekurhuleni.

He had selected individuals with experience, competence and a passion for service delivery excellence.

"The appointment of these capable men and women is a continued commitment to uphold the social contract we signed with the citizens of Ekurhuleni upon assuming office.

"Their combined skills and experience will unlock the city’s economic potential and introduce an era of sustainable growth, inclusivity and productivity," Masina said.

