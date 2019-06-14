Ekurhuleni mayor reshuffles mayoral committee after members' departures

Three new members of the mayoral committee (MMC) were sworn in at the Ekurhuleni council chambers in Germiston on Friday.

Frans Moko, Nomadlozi Nkosi and Phelisa Nkunjana became members of the committee following the departure of two members, Petrus Mabunda and Robert Mashigo, after the recent national and provincial elections.

Mabunda is now an MPL in the Gauteng legislature and Mashigo is now an MP.

The departures gave Masina a chance to reconfigure his mayoral committee, which saw former community safety MMC Vivian Chauke being omitted from the new executive.

MMC Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, human settlements MMC Lesiba Mpya and water, sanitation and energy MMC Tiisetso Nketle retained their positions.

Moko will become community safety MMC, Nkosi will become health and social development MMC and Phelisa Nkunjana will become transport planning MMC in Mashigo's place.