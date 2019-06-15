Kebby Maphatsoe headed back to parliament after Jeff Radebe quits

Former deputy minister of defence and military veterans Kebby Maphatsoe is making his way back to parliament.

Maphatsoe, who is also the leader of the uMkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans Association, will replace former energy minister Jeff Radebe, who called it quits after he didn’t make the cut as a member of cabinet.

Maphatsoe was one of the few senior ANC leaders who had also not made the cut to go back to parliament after the ANC’s support dipped below 60% following the May 8 general election which saw the ANC lose 19 seats.

He is also one of several ANC leaders who have been flagged by the party's integrity commission.

His comeback was confirmed by ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

Another controversial ANC leader who made the cut was former Rustenburg mayor Matthew Wolmarans.

Wolmarans lost his job as mayor after he was linked to the killing of whistleblower Moss Phakoe.

After initially being convicted of the murder, he was released after he successfully challenged his conviction.

Wolmarans will be replacing former labour minister Mildrent Oliphant who was the last former minister to resign from her position this week.

Former home affairs minister Siyabonga Cwele will be replaced by Alexandra Beukes, who is a former MEC in the Northern Cape.

Former minister of women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini will be replaced by Zandile Nkomo while former tourism minister Derek Hanekom will be replaced by Wilma Newhoudt-Druchen.