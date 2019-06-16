ANC voters' minds have been 'arrested': Julius Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema said on Sunday that the minds of South Africans who voted the ANC into power were “arrested”.
Speaking at a Youth Day event at Fort Hare University in the Eastern Cape, Malema said his party’s supporters needed to liberate the minds of black people.
“They come to you during elections, with 55.5% unemployed young people, give you food parcels and you are so happy. They give you blankets, you are happy. Why? You think more is coming after elections,” said Malema.
He said the ANC voters were not bewitched, but their minds were “arrested”.
He said despite the exploitation of young people, even on farms, ANC voters continued to elect the party because “they control the mind”.
Malema said the struggle was to liberate the mind.
“What type of people are you to elect people who have created such huge unemployment among young people?” said Malema.
He said the ANC scared people off by saying that if they voted for the EFF, they would take away social grants and the voters believed them because their minds were not “liberated”.
“From today, you must know that ours is a struggle to liberate the mind, like the 1976 generation that confronted the regime, unarmed, inspired by black consciousness,” he said.
He said Bantu Holomisa’s UDM had failed to retain control of the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality, in Mthatha, which it had won in the mid-2000s, because the voters did not believe in the party’s policies.
Malema said his party’s voters should be happy with every vote they get, even if they don’t take power because it meant they were liberating minds “one by one”.
He said every vote for the EFF meant that more minds were being liberated and that his party’s supporters should celebrate them.
Malema said there were were still problems like a lack of toilets and clinics in the Eastern Cape.
He said only black people could understand such a struggle because it was their lived experiences.
“Only you know that lived experience of black people and only you know the extent of that pain,” said Malema.
He said only black people knew that pain and that despite white people’s sympathies with that pain, they wouldn’t understand.