Politics

Cheaper cars for Treasury officials

16 June 2019 - 00:00 By QAANITAH HUNTER
Finance minister, Tito Mboweni. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has instructed Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane to sell two BMW X5s that were bought by the department for his predecessor and the former deputy minister.

Mboweni, who in the meantime has opted not to use a state-provided car, initially told Mogajane to buy two cheaper cars for himself and his deputy.

The full story is in the Sunday Times.


