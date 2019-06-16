Politics

Parliament 'capture' averted

16 June 2019 - 00:00 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA, QAANITAH HUNTER and THABO MOKONE
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulating Ace Magashule after he was elected general secretary at the 54th ANC elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

An attempted parliamentary coup by a faction within the ANC this week, would, had it been successful, have seen secretary general Ace Magashule on Thursday appoint MPs to key parliamentary positions in the whippery, and several portfolio committees.

These appointees, all sympathetic to Magashule, but without the approval of ANC national leadership , would have effectively enabled him to control crucial legislature structures, and even "capture parliament" itself, the Sunday Times can report.

