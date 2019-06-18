DA MP Phumzile van Damme punches man in Waterfront 'race row'

DA MP Phumzile van Damme punched a young man at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town in an alleged racial incident on Tuesday.

Van Damme took to Twitter to vent her frustration over what she perceived to be a mishandling of the situation by the Waterfront's managers.

She said she was forced to punch a man "in self-defence" after his family member "was filming me the entire time".

Van Damme tweeted: "Management of V&A Waterfront if you're going to allow racism and racists on your premises, please announce it to all. I will not stand for anyone's racism towards me or anyone. And don't send me some PR clichéd response either, ACTION."