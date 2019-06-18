EFF and BLF unite behind Zindzi Mandela against 'racist' AfriForum

The EFF and BLF have moved to defend SA's ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela, after AfriForum called for her removal for tweeting her opinion on the contentious land question.

The EFF dismissed AfriForum's calls, saying Mandela had every right to air her views on the land issue while the BLF lambasted AfriForum for attempting to "censor" Mandela for holding unorthodox views.

According to the EFF, AfriForum was being "racist" against Mandela, whose view that land must be returned to black people was in contrast to their posture to maintain the status quo.

"We reject this call as racist, and seeking to suppress a legitimate open cry by the African child that land must be returned to its rightful owners, the black people," said the party on Tuesday.