EFF and BLF unite behind Zindzi Mandela against 'racist' AfriForum
The EFF and BLF have moved to defend SA's ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela, after AfriForum called for her removal for tweeting her opinion on the contentious land question.
The EFF dismissed AfriForum's calls, saying Mandela had every right to air her views on the land issue while the BLF lambasted AfriForum for attempting to "censor" Mandela for holding unorthodox views.
According to the EFF, AfriForum was being "racist" against Mandela, whose view that land must be returned to black people was in contrast to their posture to maintain the status quo.
"We reject this call as racist, and seeking to suppress a legitimate open cry by the African child that land must be returned to its rightful owners, the black people," said the party on Tuesday.
"No African child must ever be suppressed or even threatened with losing any job or privileges for speaking the truth about the land. The land question must be resolved for true decolonisation of our country to happen.
"There is nothing racist by stating the correct fact that white people drove a racist project of land dispossession called colonisation. Through colonisation they also gained cultural, religious and educational superiority, whilst suppressing and demonising Africans."
The EFF called for a nationwide defence of Mandela "from the racist onslaught".
BLF concurred: "Black First Land First (BLF) calls for the defence of Zindzi Mandela who has come under sharp attack from right-wing racist AfriForum as well as proponents of white monopoly capital who seek to maintain the land in the hands of land thieves.
"At a time where right-wing fascism abounds globally as well as in the SA political space, Zindzi Mandela is being censored because her political views on land do not fit well with Ramaphosa's pro-white capital status quo."