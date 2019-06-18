Mbalula to visit Limpopo to address recent spate of deadly accidents

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula will visit Limpopo on Tuesday to address traffic officials amid the spate of deadly accidents. Over the long weekend 26 people were killed in road accidents.

In the deadliest accident, on Sunday night 24 people travelling in a minibus taxi died when their vehicle collided with a bus on the R81.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said that during this fatal crash, 24 passengers in the Toyota Quantum died instantly. One man sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

On Saturday morning two people were killed and 81 others injured in an accident involving an articulated bus, a bakkie and a SUV on the R71 Phalaborwa-Giyani road between Letsitele and Gravelotte.

Mbalula said what happened on the roads required urgent attention and he would be at the Limpopo transport department in Polokwane on Tuesday morning to address these accidents.

President Cyril Ramaphosa sent condolences to the families of the 24 people who were killed on Sunday. “The deaths of these people is heart-breaking. It is absolutely devastating to lose so many young lives in this manner."

Ramaphosa said government could never exhaust urging all road users to obey the rules of the road.