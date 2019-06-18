Six solutions to tackle unemployment and education barriers, according to the DA

Here’s how the DA would tackle problems affecting the youth in Mzansi.

Jobs Bill

On the party's wish list is a "Jobs Bill" which would aim to create work that’s accessible to unemployed South Africans.

National Civilian Service

According to Maimane, a National Civilian Service would give unemployed matriculants a year of work experience in healthcare, education or policing.

Job centres project

Maimane said the DA would roll out job centres in locations where unemployed people can access the internet, search a centralised jobs database, get help in compiling their CV, and complete short courses in relevant industry fields.

Coding in school

Another solution proposed by the DA is to make coding compulsory in schools. The party says the subject would increase the computer literacy of young students.

Basic education

The introduction of a “cradle-to-career” plan is a proposal the party says would revive the basic education system.

Accountability

Maimane said holding teachers accountable would be key and the introduction of evaluation programmes would assist in this.