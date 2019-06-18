Six solutions to tackle unemployment and education barriers, according to the DA
As part of Youth Day celebrations, DA leader Mmusi Mainmane has released a series of proposed solutions to combat what he calls a system that excludes the youth.
Maimane said young people are still forced to fight a system that excludes them and locks them out of opportunities.
Here’s how the DA would tackle problems affecting the youth in Mzansi.
Jobs Bill
On the party's wish list is a "Jobs Bill" which would aim to create work that’s accessible to unemployed South Africans.
National Civilian Service
According to Maimane, a National Civilian Service would give unemployed matriculants a year of work experience in healthcare, education or policing.
Job centres project
Maimane said the DA would roll out job centres in locations where unemployed people can access the internet, search a centralised jobs database, get help in compiling their CV, and complete short courses in relevant industry fields.
Coding in school
Another solution proposed by the DA is to make coding compulsory in schools. The party says the subject would increase the computer literacy of young students.
Basic education
The introduction of a “cradle-to-career” plan is a proposal the party says would revive the basic education system.
Accountability
Maimane said holding teachers accountable would be key and the introduction of evaluation programmes would assist in this.
