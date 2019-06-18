Politics

Six solutions to tackle unemployment and education barriers, according to the DA

18 June 2019 - 10:12 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Democratic Alliance's Mmusi Maimane. File photo
Democratic Alliance's Mmusi Maimane. File photo
Image: Sunday Times / Waldo Swiegers

As part of Youth Day celebrations, DA leader Mmusi Mainmane has released a series of proposed solutions to combat what he calls a system that excludes the youth.

Maimane said young people are still forced to fight a system that excludes them and locks them out of opportunities.

'Our young people are still not truly free,' says DA's Mmusi Maimane

Forty-three years after the Soweto uprisings, young people are still forced to fight a system that excludes them and locks them out of opportunities, ...
Politics
1 day ago

Here’s how the DA would tackle problems affecting the youth in Mzansi.

Jobs Bill

On the party's wish list is a "Jobs Bill" which would aim to create work that’s accessible to unemployed South Africans.

National Civilian Service

According to Maimane, a National Civilian Service would give unemployed matriculants a year of work experience in healthcare, education or policing.

Job centres project

Maimane said the DA would roll out job centres in locations where unemployed people can access the internet, search a centralised jobs database, get help in compiling their CV, and complete short courses in relevant industry fields.

Coding in school

Another solution proposed by the DA is to make coding compulsory in schools. The party says the subject would increase the computer literacy of young students.

Basic education

The introduction of a “cradle-to-career” plan is a proposal the party says would revive the basic education system. 

Accountability

Maimane said holding teachers accountable would be key and the introduction of evaluation programmes would assist in this.

MORE

DA in PE opens ANC dialogue

The DA leader in the Eastern Cape, Nqaba Bhanga, is so eager to unseat Nelson Mandela Bay metro mayor Mongameli Bobani of the United Democratic ...
News
1 day ago

'Leave it to the courts' - Holomisa advises Ramaphosa over Bosasa probe

Holomisa gives Ramaphosa some advice over the public protector's probe.
Politics
4 days ago

Mmusi Maimane: DA will tackle Helen Zille on her 'black privilege' tweets

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Monday his party would take action against outgoing Western Cape premier Helen Zille over her controversial "black ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Six solutions to tackle unemployment and education barriers, according to the DA Politics
  2. 'Young people are far from being the lost generation' - Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | State capture: SAA's former chief financial officer testifies Politics
  4. Fixing the economy is Cyril Ramaphosa's top task, finds survey Politics
  5. Mbalula to visit Limpopo to address recent spate of deadly accidents Politics

Latest Videos

Fire blazes through Nompumelelo shacks
‘We identified her by her gold and silver tooth’: Family mourns brutal murder ...
X