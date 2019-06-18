WATCH LIVE | State capture: SAA's former chief financial officer testifies
Editor's Note: This live stream is due to begin at 9.30am
18 June 2019 - 09:38
The Zondo commission will hear testimony of former chief financial officer of SA Airways (SAA), Phumeza Nhantsi on Tuesday.
The commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, is looking into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector.
Also expected to give testimony is CEO of BNP Capital, Daniel Mahlangu.
The former head of financial management Cynthia Agnes Soraya of SAA testified on Thursday following the testimony of former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana on Wednesday.
He alleged that sacked senior prosecutor Nomgcobo Jiba allegedly led a campaign to discredit and embarrass him after he was appointed head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2013.