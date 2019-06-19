Politics

Fear and meddling under SAA's Dudu Myeni: CFO testifies at Zondo inquiry

19 June 2019 - 13:01 By AMIL UMRAW
Justice Raymond Zondo is leading an inquiry into allegations of money siphoned out of state-run companies.
Justice Raymond Zondo is leading an inquiry into allegations of money siphoned out of state-run companies.
Image: ALON SKUY

Former SA Airways (SAA) chief financial officer Phumeza Nhantsi told the state capture inquiry on Wednesday of a culture of fear and political interference that existed at the airline under the chairmanship of Dudu Myeni.

"Pressure" was put on senior staff to carry out instructions they were uncomfortable with, she said.

Nhantsi, who was concluding her testimony during her second day on the stand, said staff were given instructions to do "certain things that are unlawful" by Myeni and members of her board.

"I also came to the commission for SA to understand the pressure that was mounting on us. While we were under pressure, I did not act negligently by just accepting what the chair (Myeni) was saying and doing it," she said.

Five key quotes from former SAA CFO Phumeza Nhantsi - 'Banks were anxious about SAA'

Phumzile Nhansti, the former SAA chief financial officer, told the Zondo commission about the operations of the state-owned company and external ...
News
2 hours ago

"When I joined SAA, I was very excited to be part of the team that will turn around the company. I believed that I do have the skills and the competency ... However, I realised that the work is doable but there are these political things and undue pressure coming, especially from the board."

She said staff members were suspended because they had not followed Myeni's instructions.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

"There were people who were suspended because they said no to decisions and instructions from the chair. As the pressure was mounting, I even one day told my husband that I don't know what I got myself into when I joined SAA. You are given an instruction to do this and certain things are not lawful," she told the commission.

Nhantsi has been accused by her predecessor Cynthia Stimpel (who testified at the commission last week) and other witnesses of carrying out dubious deals which amounted to fraud and corruption at SAA.

These included controversial decisions like recommending that a $5m cancellation fee be paid to BNP Capital in 2016; and irregularly appointing the Free State Development Corporation (whose chair is said to be ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's sister) to source R15bn in capital for the airline.

Former SAA treasurer says board 'ignored' R15bn loan recommendations

Former SAA head of treasury Cynthia Stimpel told the state capture inquiry on Thursday how Dudu Myeni and her board may have flouted procurement ...
Politics
5 days ago

Nhantsi used the first leg of her testimony on Wednesday to either justify her decisions, or retrospectively admit that they were wrong.

She told the commission that she realised only much later that she was used as "a vehicle for people to enrich themselves".

The commission's legal team member, Kate Hofmeyr, who was leading Nhantsi's evidence, asked her why she did not report her suspicions as per the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

"I considered reporting it, but I was still going to take those steps. It was overtaken by events … Whilst I was aware of the act, I was more focused on protecting the assets of the company," Nhantsi told the commission.

"I was looking at the bigger picture because at the end, nothing happened (the cancellation fee was not paid). I safeguarded the assets of the company … I acted in the best interest of the company. Because of the pressure, I recommended it (the cancellation fee). I acted with the information and the pressure I had at the time."

MORE

State capture inquiry: former SAA treasurer says she was manipulated

Former SAA treasurer Phumeza Nhantsi told the state capture inquiry on Tuesday that she realised that she was being used as "a vehicle for people to ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Court tells Trillian to pay back Eskom money totalling R600m

Eskom's contract with Trillian was part of a bigger 2015 contract with global consultancy McKinsey
News
21 hours ago

State companies are 'slaughterhouses' for black executives: BMF slams government

The Black Management Forum has urged black executives not to apply for senior positions at state-owned companies.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Fear and meddling under SAA's Dudu Myeni: CFO testifies at Zondo inquiry Politics
  2. Ultimate price paid by anti-apartheid icons is not valued today - Thabo Mbeki Politics
  3. Poll: Who did the vosho better? Juju vs Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
  4. Another Sona? Here's what you need to know Politics
  5. WATCH LIVE | State capture: former SAA CFO Phumeza Nhantsi continues her ... Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's fish shop stop in the Mother city
Dramatic dashcam footage of robbery outside Joburg mosque
X