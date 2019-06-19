Phumzile van Damme to lay charges after altercation at V&A Waterfront

DA MP Phumzile van Damme is not letting the "racist" altercation at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town go any time soon.

She says she is in the process of drafting an affidavit to lay a formal charge with the police.

“I am consulting Glynnis Breytenbach, who used to be at the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority], to draft a comprehensive affidavit so the law can take its course,” Van Damme said on Wednesday.

She is hoping that the police will get the CCTV footage of the incident and charge the family who were involved.