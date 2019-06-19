Politics

Poll: Who did the vosho better? Juju vs Cyril Ramaphosa

19 June 2019 - 11:10 By Unathi Nkanjeni

The battle of the vosho between President Cyril Ramaphosa and EFF leader Julius Malema has definitely set the tone for the sixth parliament - it's going to be lit!

Ramaphosa left South Africans in stitches on Sunday after a video of him doing the vosho went viral.

Ramaphosa was on stage with musician Holly Rey and was backed by deputy president David Mabuza.

WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa's Youth Day vosho is k'sazabolit

We reckon this calls for a dance-off between politicians.
1 day ago

Malema did his vosho in parliament while his party's MPs were being sworn in on May 22.

Some even hailed him a man of his word, keeping his promise that he and his party members would enter parliament doing the vosho.

Vosho in parliament: Mzansi reacts to Juju's grand entrance

Videos of Julius Malema doing the vosho have sparked much reaction on social media
3 weeks ago

WATCH | What do you think of AKA's vosho skills?

This vid of AKA is sure to brighten up your Sunday.
4 months ago

WATCH | Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha

Gqom star Babes Wodumo made a brief appearance in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday on an assault charge, delaying the case against her ...
1 month ago

Politicians can shake it: Five stars of the dance floor

Politicians got dance moves.Or do they? You decide.
2 months ago

