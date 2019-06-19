Poll: Who did the vosho better? Juju vs Cyril Ramaphosa
19 June 2019 - 11:10
The battle of the vosho between President Cyril Ramaphosa and EFF leader Julius Malema has definitely set the tone for the sixth parliament - it's going to be lit!
Ramaphosa left South Africans in stitches on Sunday after a video of him doing the vosho went viral.
Ramaphosa was on stage with musician Holly Rey and was backed by deputy president David Mabuza.
Malema did his vosho in parliament while his party's MPs were being sworn in on May 22.
Some even hailed him a man of his word, keeping his promise that he and his party members would enter parliament doing the vosho.
