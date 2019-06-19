V&A Waterfront apologises to DA MP Phumzile van Damme after alleged racist incident
The V&A Waterfront in Cape Town apologised on Tuesday evening to DA MP Phumzile van Damme following an incident earlier in the day where Van Damme punched a young man in an alleged racial incident at the centre.
Van Damme took to Twitter to vent her frustration over what she perceived to be a mishandling of the situation by the Waterfront's managers.
She said she was forced to punch a man "in self-defence" after his family member "was filming me the entire time".
Van Damme tweeted: "Management of V&A Waterfront if you're going to allow racism and racists on your premises, please announce it to all. I will not stand for anyone's racism towards me or anyone. And don't send me some PR clichéd response either, ACTION."
Management of @VandAWaterfront if you’re going to allow racism & racists on your premisis, please announce it to all. I will not stand for anyone’s racism towards me or anyone. And don’t send me some PR clichéd response either, ACTION pic.twitter.com/YIriYXUKQW— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 18, 2019
In a tweet on Tuesday evening, the management of the V&A Waterfront unreservedly apologised to Van Damme for the treatment she received from its security manager, who intervened during the altercation with a family of visitors to the shopping centre.
The Management of the V&A Waterfront unreservedly apologises to Ms @zilevandamme for the treatment she received in an interaction with our security manager who intervened during an unpleasant altercation she had with a family of visitors on our property earlier today.— V&A Waterfront (@VandAWaterfront) June 18, 2019
Van Damme accepted the apology.
She also announced on Twitter that she would be laying charges at the police station on Wednesday.
I requested CCTV footage from the CEO of the V&A and he informed me it can only be made available to SAPS in terms of the law. I will be laying charges tomorrow, I unfortunately do not know the names of the racist family but I hope @SAPoliceService will be able to track them down— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 18, 2019