Ace’s coup attempt fails ... for the most part
20 June 2019 - 07:00
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s bid to take over parliament may have failed, but he still succeeded in getting his close allies to chair strategic portfolio committees in the House.
Magashule’s list of proposed portfolio committee chairpersons shows compromises had been reached between his faction and supporters of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
