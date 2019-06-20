Politics

Ace’s coup attempt fails ... for the most part

20 June 2019 - 07:00 By Thabo Mokone
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's attempt to remove president Cyril Ramaphosa might have failed but he seems to be winning the factional battle.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s bid to take over parliament may have failed, but he still succeeded in getting his close allies to chair strategic portfolio committees in the House.

Magashule’s list of proposed portfolio committee chairpersons shows compromises had been reached between his faction and supporters of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

