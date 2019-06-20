Politics

ATM president denies Jacob Zuma, Ace Magashule had a hand in the party's formation

20 June 2019 - 10:26 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The ATM has denied that former president Jacob Zuma was the brains behind the formation of the party.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

African Transformation Movement (ATM) president Vuyolwethu Zungula has rubbished claims by head of the SA Council of Messianic Churches Buyisile Ngqulwana and others that former president Jacob Zuma and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule were the brains behind the party's formation.

In an interview with eNCA, Zungula described reports about the claims as an attempt to divert the public's attention from the party's mission to govern the country.

"There is no evidence whatsoever. Secondly, this affidavit drawn by Buyisile Ngqulwana, he withdrew the court application which was going to examine the affidavit."

Zungula said Ngqulwana's withdrawal of the affidavit raised questions. 

In May,  Sunday Times reported that Ngqulwana, in his affidavit, linked Zuma and Magashule directly to the formation of the ATM by claiming, among other things, that during the planning process he met the two on numerous occasions.

He claimed he met the former president at his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal and the ANC secretary-general at Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Ngqulwana said Zuma and Magashule wanted a party which would destroy the Cyril Ramaphosa-led ANC. 

A recent report by News24 stated that the ANC would investigate Magashule's alleged pivotal role in the ATM's formation. The investigation would be led by former party president Kgalema Motlanthe. 

