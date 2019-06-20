Politics

Cyril gets his fish and chips - and sommer also a suit for Sona - in Salt River

20 June 2019 - 21:02 By Qaanitah Hunter
President Cyril Ramaphosa enters the National Assembly to deliver his third Sona address on June 20 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander

Not only did President Cyril Ramaphosa get some fish and chips from Salt River in Cape Town this week, he also picked up his suit for the state of the nation address there.

Ramaphosa told the joint sitting of the National Assembly that his greyish-blue suit, white shirt and red tie were all made locally.

But with a cheeky grin he warned MPs not to ask about any garment he may be wearing underneath.

“The suit, the shirt and the tie I am wearing today were made by South African textile workers at the House of Monatic in Salt River, Cape Town,” he said.

“We will stimulate local demand and grow South African manufacturing by making sure the ‘Buy Local’ campaign is everywhere and ever-present,” Ramapahosa said.

He called on South Africans to buy locally-made goods in order to drive up demand in the economy.

He added: “We call on all South Africans to deliberately and consistently buy locally-made goods”.

There were a few surprises at the state of the state of the nation address on June 20, 2019. Hundreds of attendees dressed up for the event and graced the red carpet.

