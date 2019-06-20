North West 'overpaid SA Express millions' to run Pilanesberg, Mafikeng airports

The North West department of community safety and transport paid SA Express exorbitant rates to operate the province's Mafikeng and Pilanesberg airports, when compared with industry standards.

The 2015 deal, which is riddled with allegations of corruption and procurement irregularities, came under the spotlight again at the inquiry into state capture on Thursday when the airline's commercial manager, Arson Phiri, took the stand.

Phiri, who has worked in South Africa's aviation industry for 15 years and joined SA Express (SAX) in 2018, was asked to do a comparative analysis between an above-board deal between SAX and Dube Tradeport in Durban and the controversial arrangement struck between the airline and the North West government.

He concluded that the amounts paid by the North West government to SAX were "excessive" and "overstated".