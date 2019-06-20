Presidential golf challenge is a money making scheme, says Tony Yengeni
ANC national executive committee member Tony Yengeni has voiced his frustration about the invitation requirements for the annual presidential golf challenge set to take place in Stellenbosch on Friday.
According to the government media advisory, the event, hosted as part of the state of the nation address (Sona) activities, is co-ordinated by the public service and administration department for fundraising.
This year's contributions will be made to the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.
"The purpose of this initiative is to raise funds for charities designated by the sitting president while simultaneously facilitating an opportunity for networking immediately after the Sona among decision makers within the private sector and entities from the three spheres of government.
"The initiative, co-ordinated by the public service and administration department, is a joint effort with the private sector to partake in developmental initiatives to empower society."
Yengeni took to Twitter to slam the committee's decision to invite only those who will pay or sponsor a four-ball for R100,000.
DA MP and spokesperson Solly Malatsi suggested that Yengeni's statement showed a sense of entitlement.
However, in a series of tweets, Yengeni responded, saying was not entitlement, but "hijacking", adding that he was not surprised the "DA sees nothing wrong in this".
Yengeni said the rich have "succeeded to hijack for themselves yet another worthy cause".
Yengeni said paying R100,000 for a golf game is simply outrageous and he would gracefully decline even if someone were to sponsor him.
