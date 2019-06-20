Politics

Presidential golf challenge is a money making scheme, says Tony Yengeni

20 June 2019 - 11:59 By Unathi Nkanjeni
ANC national executive committee member Tony Yengeni will not be playing in this week's presidential golf fundraiser - even if he's invited - because 'it has been hijacked by the rich'. Funds raised go to the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.
ANC national executive committee member Tony Yengeni will not be playing in this week's presidential golf fundraiser - even if he's invited - because 'it has been hijacked by the rich'. Funds raised go to the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.
Image: Supplied

ANC national executive committee member Tony Yengeni has voiced his frustration about the invitation requirements for the annual presidential golf challenge set to take place in Stellenbosch on Friday.

According to the government media advisory, the event, hosted as part of the state of the nation address (Sona) activities, is co-ordinated by the public service and administration department for fundraising.

PODCAST: Sunday Times Politics Weekly - Ace vs Ramaphosa face-off will taint the next Sona

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

This year's contributions will be made to the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.

"The purpose of this initiative is to raise funds for charities designated by the sitting president while simultaneously facilitating an opportunity for networking immediately after the Sona among decision makers within the private sector and entities from the three spheres of government.

"The initiative, co-ordinated by the public service and administration department, is a joint effort with the private sector to partake in developmental initiatives to empower society."

Yengeni took to Twitter to slam the committee's decision to invite only those who will pay or sponsor a four-ball for R100,000.

DA MP and spokesperson Solly Malatsi suggested that Yengeni's statement showed a sense of entitlement.

However, in a series of tweets, Yengeni responded, saying was not entitlement, but "hijacking", adding that he was not surprised the "DA sees nothing wrong in this".

Yengeni said the rich have "succeeded to hijack for themselves yet another worthy cause".

Yengeni said paying R100,000 for a golf game is simply outrageous and he would gracefully decline even if someone were to sponsor him.

MORE

Mampara of the week: Tony Yengeni

This pensioner is a good example of how ineffective the rehabilitation process is in our correctional services
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

ANC NEC to discuss Mzwandile Masina's outburst on Pravin Gordhan's cabinet appointment

The ANC national executive committee will on Friday discuss the social media outburst by Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina who recently criticised ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Politics fuels despair and rage in Alex

Joy Nkuna's childhood home still stands in Alexandra, but the house where she grew up is now choked by shacks and illegal buildings that encircle it.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. North West 'overpaid SA Express millions' to run Pilanesberg, Mafikeng airports Politics
  2. Presidential golf challenge is a money making scheme, says Tony Yengeni Politics
  3. ANC delays charging Steve Hofmeyr - but warns he's not off the hook Politics
  4. ATM president denies Jacob Zuma, Ace Magashule had a hand in the party's ... Politics
  5. WATCH LIVE | State capture: SA Express GM Arson Phiri testifies Politics

Latest Videos

Minimal disruptions as #AlexShutdown takes to the streets again
Ramaphosa's fish shop stop in the Mother city
X