Presidential golf challenge is a money making scheme, says Tony Yengeni

This year's contributions will be made to the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.

"The purpose of this initiative is to raise funds for charities designated by the sitting president while simultaneously facilitating an opportunity for networking immediately after the Sona among decision makers within the private sector and entities from the three spheres of government.

"The initiative, co-ordinated by the public service and administration department, is a joint effort with the private sector to partake in developmental initiatives to empower society."

Yengeni took to Twitter to slam the committee's decision to invite only those who will pay or sponsor a four-ball for R100,000.