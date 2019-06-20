Ramaphosa vows to recover billions 'stolen' from taxpayers through state capture

President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed on Thursday to recover almost R14bn that had been “stolen” from taxpayers through corruption and state capture.

He announced during his state of the nation address that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is to mount civil claims to recoup the money over the next few months.

His newly elected government was determined to ensure that taxpayers' money "stolen" in the last several years was returned to the public purse.