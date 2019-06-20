Politics

Sona: Eskom 'too vital to fail', gets another massive bailout

20 June 2019 - 20:21 By THABO MOKONE
Eskom is receiving another massive government bailout.
Eskom is receiving another massive government bailout.
Image: Eskom

Eskom is due to receive another "urgent" financial boost from government to help it meet its financial obligations.

It will be a significant portion of the R230bn required by Eskom over the next ten years.

Presenting his state of the nation address in parliament on Thursday night following the May 8 elections, President Cyril Ramaphosa said government would soon table a special appropriation bill to urgently allocate more money to the cash-strapped Eskom.

This is on top of the R69bn that finance minister Tito Mboweni allocated to Eskom in his budget speech in February to help it pay its debts amounting to nearly R500bn.

Ramaphosa said Eskom could not be allowed to default on its loans as this could adversely affect the public purse and the economy at large.

10 highlights of Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address

Ten highlights from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address that caught our attention.
Politics
1 hour ago

He said at the moment, Eskom had only enough money to meet its financial obligations until the end of October.

"For Eskom to default on its loans will cause a cross-default on its remaining debt and would have a huge impact on the already constrained fiscus. 

LISTEN: The State of the Nation address in full

"We will therefore table a Special Appropriation Bill on an urgent basis to allocate a significant portion of the R230bn fiscal support that Eskom will require over the next 10 years in the early years.

"This we must do because Eskom is too vital to our economy to be allowed to fail."

Ramaphosa said Mboweni would soon provide more details of the latest Eskom rescue package.

The president said government and Eskom would also be clamping down on electricity users who were not paying for their power consumption.

He said the days of "boycotting" payments were simply over.

"Eskom is working with government and other stakeholders to address its overall debt as well as the debt owed by municipalities and individual users.

Sona: Reserve Bank should work 'independently, without fear, favour or prejudice'

President Cyril Ramaphosa emphatically supports the independence of the Reserve Bank.
Politics
2 hours ago

"As a country, we must assert the principle that those who use electricity must pay for it. 

"Failure to pay endangers our entire electricity supply, our economy and our efforts to create jobs. 

"The days of boycotting payment are over. This is now the time to build. It is the time for all of us to make our own contribution."

Ramaphosa said government would soon be announcing a new Eskom CEO following the resignation of Phakamani Hadebe.

The appointment of the Eskom restructuring officer, who will lead the unbundling of Eskom into three separate entities and restructure its revenue and debt management, was also nearing completion.

MORE

Eskom appoints Bheki Nxumalo as new head of generation

Bheki Nxumalo has been appointed as Eskom's new group executive of generation, the power utility announced on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa, ministers meet Eskom board to discuss its 'challenges'

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the Eskom board in Cape Town on Tuesday to plan and align government’s approach in tackling the issues the power ...
Politics
2 days ago

Court tells Trillian to pay back Eskom money totalling R600m

Eskom's contract with Trillian was part of a bigger 2015 contract with global consultancy McKinsey
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'We are a country of dreamers': Politicians slam Ramaphosa's Sona Politics
  2. Cyril gets his fish and chips - and sommer also a suit for Sona - in Salt River Politics
  3. Ramaphosa vows to recover billions 'stolen' from taxpayers through state capture Politics
  4. Best & worst dressed politicians on the #SONA19 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Where to live-stream Sona 2019 Politics

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria
X