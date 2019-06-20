Taxing time: Judges sock it to Zuma – again
20 June 2019 - 08:00
Former president Jacob Zuma, who has said he was so short of money that he needed to sell his socks, lost his latest court bid to challenge a ruling that he must repay more than R16m spent by the state on his attempts to avoid facing trial on corruption charges.
Taxpayers will, however, still cover costs related to the Zondo commission.
