WATCH LIVE | Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address

20 June 2019 - 18:11 By timeslive

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his state of the nation (Sona) address in parliament on Thursday.

Ramaphosa's February Sona was well-received – 63% of those who monitored it felt that the address made them feel more positive about the direction of the country.

During his February Sona, Ramaphosa committed to, among other things, addressing and solving the problems of corruption and state capture.

PODCAST: Sunday Times Politics Weekly - Ace vs Ramaphosa face-off will taint the next Sona

20 years on, apartheid victims' families ask Cyril Ramaphosa for closure

The families of apartheid victims have asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to prioritise the 300 cases that were referred to the National Prosecuting ...
1 day ago

Poll: Who did the vosho better? Juju vs Cyril Ramaphosa

Who did the best vosho? You decide!
1 day ago

Fixing the economy is Cyril Ramaphosa's top task, finds survey

Ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening, South Africans are eager to hear how the reversing ...
2 days ago

