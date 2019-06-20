WATCH LIVE | Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address
20 June 2019 - 18:11
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his state of the nation (Sona) address in parliament on Thursday.
Ramaphosa's February Sona was well-received – 63% of those who monitored it felt that the address made them feel more positive about the direction of the country.
During his February Sona, Ramaphosa committed to, among other things, addressing and solving the problems of corruption and state capture.
PODCAST: Sunday Times Politics Weekly - Ace vs Ramaphosa face-off will taint the next Sona
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm