WATCH | Trolley Dollies rock red carpet at Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona

20 June 2019 - 18:56 By timeslive

President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address had unusual guests on Thursday. Female impersonators took to parliament's red carpet for the first time.

Holly, Cathy and Molly, known as the Trolley Dollies, were invited as guests of the DA. The Trolley Dollies are part of Cape Town's cabaret theatre Gate69. 

They said they were invited to represent diversity in SA.

"Protect diversity in this country… The constitution protects us, but not society… This is a big step for South Africa. We’re the first female impersonators to walk the red carpet at parliament… We’re delighted to be here," they told EWN outside the National Assembly.

