Julius Malema dominates Twitter after his Sona reaction - 'He's right, we need jobs, not dreams'
EFF leader Julius Malema's response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address is resonating with people who, like him, are not sold on the president's speech.
Malema expressed dissatisfaction with the address, lamenting Ramaphosa's so-called abandonment of the Nasrec resolutions and the party's manifesto.
"We are a nation of dreamers and not doers. Twenty-five years into democracy, this was bad. The president must be ashamed of himself, he abandoned the Nasrec resolutions. He never spoke about the manifesto of the ANC, he came to speak about his imagination," said Malema.
Mzansi has since taken to Twitter to agree with Malema's sentiments. Here's a glimpse of the reactions:
I 100% agree with #Malema, #Ramaphosa is dreaming, what happened to the implementation of the dreams past, we cant be dreaming now#Sona2019— Tshepo Monakedi (@Tshepo_Albia) June 20, 2019
@Julius_S_Malema bafethu!... This guy tells the truth and ANC knows it, https://t.co/CJO8hApY75— ☠️call me TS.💀 🇿🇦 (@tsmanala90) June 21, 2019
We can clearly see what @Julius_S_Malema was talking about when he reiterated that Mr President @CyrilRamaphosa was dreaming. We cannot talk of a South Africa that is friendly to its citizens while we still have learners in schools being subjected to such horrible conditions. https://t.co/H8r8lsjlHf— Thabiso (@Thabiso_karl_B) June 21, 2019
'The president came here to tell us about his dreams'- #juliusmalema. Kodwa Wena your too much 🤣😂 #SONA2019— Ntsikelelo Qoyo (@Mac_Que) June 20, 2019
#SONA19 #juliusmalema @EFFSouthAfrica @effjoburg we should take a minute and appreciate that Malema has grown, he is a force!!!!— sanna motaung (@sannatlale) June 20, 2019
DA leader Mmusi Maimane also dismissed Ramaphosa's Sona, saying the most essential aspects of an effective government were missing.
"There are three things for an effective government that are essential. Policy, people and a healthy public purse. All three are missing," read a part of his tweet.
3 things for an effective government that are essential. Policy, people & a healthy public purse. All 3 are missing. Regardless of the dream, the targets - the absence of these & reform will deliver no tangible change for the people. We will outline our plan during the debate.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) June 20, 2019