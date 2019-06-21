Julius Malema dominates Twitter after his Sona reaction - 'He's right, we need jobs, not dreams'

EFF leader Julius Malema's response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address is resonating with people who, like him, are not sold on the president's speech.

Malema expressed dissatisfaction with the address, lamenting Ramaphosa's so-called abandonment of the Nasrec resolutions and the party's manifesto.

"We are a nation of dreamers and not doers. Twenty-five years into democracy, this was bad. The president must be ashamed of himself, he abandoned the Nasrec resolutions. He never spoke about the manifesto of the ANC, he came to speak about his imagination," said Malema.

Mzansi has since taken to Twitter to agree with Malema's sentiments. Here's a glimpse of the reactions: