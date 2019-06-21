Politics

Julius Malema dominates Twitter after his Sona reaction - 'He's right, we need jobs, not dreams'

21 June 2019 - 11:22 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Julius Malema is trending on Twitter after he slammed President Ramaphosa's Sona address.
Julius Malema is trending on Twitter after he slammed President Ramaphosa's Sona address.
Image: Alaister Russell

EFF leader Julius Malema's response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address is resonating with people who, like him, are not sold on the president's speech.

Malema expressed dissatisfaction with the address, lamenting Ramaphosa's so-called abandonment of the Nasrec resolutions and the party's manifesto. 

"We are a nation of dreamers and not doers. Twenty-five years into democracy, this was bad. The president must be ashamed of himself, he abandoned the Nasrec resolutions. He never spoke about the manifesto of the ANC, he came to speak about his imagination," said Malema.

Mzansi has since taken to Twitter to agree with Malema's sentiments. Here's a glimpse of the reactions:

DA leader Mmusi Maimane also dismissed Ramaphosa's Sona, saying the most essential aspects of an effective government were missing.

"There are three things for an effective government that are essential. Policy, people and a healthy public purse. All three are missing," read a part of his tweet. 

MORE

WATCH | 'We are a country of dreamers': Politicians slam Ramaphosa's Sona

Opposition parties dismissed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday as nothing but "a pipe dream".
Politics
14 hours ago

Did our worst-dressed politicians redeem themselves at Sona 2.0?

Would it be a case of fashion déjà-vu as Mzansi's politicians strutted the red carpet ahead of 2019's second state of the nation address (Sona 2.0) ...
Lifestyle
12 hours ago

SA's municipal workers 'preparing for war' after Sona

SA’s municipal workers are “preparing for war”.
Politics
5 hours ago

From Eskom to the reserve bank: President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona in six quotes

In his state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted job creation, the country's economy and Eskom
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | State capture: Kutlwano Phatudi, Babadi Tlatsana testify Politics
  2. Julius Malema dominates Twitter after his Sona reaction - 'He's right, we need ... Politics
  3. Julius Malema repeats expropriation call as riotous assembly matter postponed Politics
  4. Wishlist or nah? Mzansi divided over President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona address Politics
  5. Where to live-stream Sona 2019 Politics

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria
X