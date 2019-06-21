Julius Malema in Bloemfontein court over land grab call

EFF leader Julius Malema appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday‚ in connection with an alleged contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act.

He allegedly incited his supporters to invade land in 2014‚ during a speech at the EFF’s elective conference in Bloemfontein.

The case was postponed to November 8, to allow for a finalisation of Malema's challenge of the Riotous Assemblies Act at the Pretoria High Court.

Malema filed an application to the High Court in December challenging the constitutionality of the laws used to charge him. Judgment was reserved on the matter.

Party supporters accompanied Malema to court on Friday, rallying outside the building during his appearance. Addressing the group after the case was postponed, he used the occasion to reiterate the party's demand for land expropriation and criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa as a "dreamer" following Thursday's state of the nation address.