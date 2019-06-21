Politics

New dawn or old 'Vaseline'?: Mzansi reacts to ANC committee chair nominees

21 June 2019 - 07:01 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Former public service minister and alleged Gupta acolyte Faith Muthambi has been appointed as the new Cogta chairperson.
Image: Esa Alexander

The African National Congress (ANC) announced the names of members it wants to be committee chairs within the two houses of parliament - the National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) - and Mzansi is not impressed.

Among them are Bongani Bongo as the chairperson of the portfolio on home affairs and Mosebenzi Zwane as the chairperson of the portfolio on transport.

LISTEN | President Ramaphosa has a dream

Faith Muthambi was confirmed as the chairperson-designate for the portfolio committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs, while former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo will chair the tourism portfolio committee.

Former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson is also making a comeback as she is set to chair the police portfolio committee.

South Africans have reacted with disappointment, saying the ANC is not serious about fighting corruption.

Many said there was nothing "new" about President Cyril Ramaphosa's new dawn.

Here is a snapshot of some of the top reactions:

