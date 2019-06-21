New dawn or old 'Vaseline'?: Mzansi reacts to ANC committee chair nominees
The African National Congress (ANC) announced the names of members it wants to be committee chairs within the two houses of parliament - the National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) - and Mzansi is not impressed.
Among them are Bongani Bongo as the chairperson of the portfolio on home affairs and Mosebenzi Zwane as the chairperson of the portfolio on transport.
Faith Muthambi was confirmed as the chairperson-designate for the portfolio committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs, while former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo will chair the tourism portfolio committee.
Former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson is also making a comeback as she is set to chair the police portfolio committee.
South Africans have reacted with disappointment, saying the ANC is not serious about fighting corruption.
Many said there was nothing "new" about President Cyril Ramaphosa's new dawn.
Here is a snapshot of some of the top reactions:
In telling the media and thus South Africans to ignore individuals nominated to be committee chairpersons ANC's secretary general Ace Magashule is tantamount to asking South Africans not only to be deaf and dumb but to be blind as well.— Nhlanhla Zwilakhe Shembe (@ShembeNhlanhla) June 19, 2019
Just seen the ANC nominations for national assembly committee chairpersons. All I can say is 🙆🏾♀️. Logging off twitter for the rest of the afternoon 😂— Dr. Sithembile Mbete (@sthembete) June 19, 2019
Summary of Parliamentary committee chairpersons is a terrible mix bag of results! #ANCCaucus— Mashamohla (@Thabo_2909) June 19, 2019
Faith Muthambi back on the committee chairpersons list? 🙆🏾♂️ I give up, we don’t have other competent people for those positions?— EcoPower (@ReelHitMan) June 19, 2019
#TheSouthAfricaWeWant is not the one this ungrateful @MYANC is doing, now that they have our votes, they go and put this new committee chairpersons? Is this a new dawn? We as the voters we reject these bunch.— De Bongs™ (@RealLesBongani) June 19, 2019
Some of this Chairperson are a serious liability and breaker of our #Constitution 😩😩😩— Madumetša (@TeffuJoy) June 19, 2019
Tina Joemat- 🙄
Bongani Bongo - 🤐
Faith Muthambi - 🤭
Hope Papo - 😱
Mosebenzi Zwane- 😫
Supra Mahumapelo- 😯 pic.twitter.com/U3usCymLBK
Supra Mahumapelo, Bongani Bongo, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Faith Muthambi, Mosebenzi Zwane... New Dawn, Old Vaseline.— Aydon Windvogel (@AydWind) June 19, 2019