President Cyril Ramaphosa granted extension on Bosasa report

The presidency confirmed on Friday that President Cyril Ramaphosa had been given an extension to respond to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's findings in the Bosasa donation investigation.

He was due to respond today, a day after he delivered his state of the nation address in parliament.

Mkhwebane has been investigating the R500,000 donation the president received from Bosasa, the facilities management company under scrutiny for alleged corruption.

She is specifically examining whether Ramaphosa deliberately lied to parliament about the donation - which would amount to a breach of the executive ethics code.