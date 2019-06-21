State capture: How a small meat & veg handler scored an airport contract worth millions

The state capture inquiry on Friday heard how a small transportation company in North West was illegally handed a massive contract by SA Express to manage ground handling services at the Mafikeng and Pilanesberg airports.

The company, Koroneka Trading and Projects, was run by a local Mafikeng woman, Babadi Tlatsana, who transported meat and vegetables to local hospitals in Mafikeng.

She used one vehicle and employed only a driver and a man who loaded the food items into the vehicle. But only a few months after she proposed a plan to revitalise the province's two airports, millions would begin flowing into her bank account.

Tlatsana, who testified at the commission on Friday, described how she found herself in the middle of an elaborate scheme to siphon money out of the North West government's coffers and into SA Express as well as the bank accounts of other connected individuals.

Tlatsana started by recalling events soon after the 2014 general elections concluded when then newly elected premier Supra Mahumapelo addressed public meetings where he spoke of the renewing of business in the province.

"When he entered office, he spoke about 'saamwerk, saamtrek 'and the repositioning, rebranding and renewing of the province," she said.

Her idea was to bring new customers to the Mafikeng and Pilanesberg airports by making it easier for citizens to book flights. She told the commission she envisaged her company would market these airports and manage ground staff at both sites.