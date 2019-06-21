WATCH LIVE | State capture: North West's transport CFO set to testify

The state capture inquiry will hear aviation-related testimony from the CFO of the department of community safety and transport in the North West, Kutlwano Phatudi, and Koroneka Trading's Babadi Tlatsana on Friday.

The commercial general manager of SA Express, Arson Phiri, testified on Thursday.

The commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, is looking into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector.

Former SA Airways (SAA) CFO Phumeza Nhantsi testified on Tuesday and Wednesday that she realised she was being used as "a vehicle for people to enrich themselves" after she found out that the board of a company from which the airline wanted to solicit a R15bn loan was chaired by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's sister.