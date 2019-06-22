Politics

WATCH LIVE | Tlatsana continues her Zondo commission testimony

22 June 2019 - 10:57 By AMIL UNRAW and and Timeslive

The state capture commission of inquiry will for the first time since it was appointed sit on a Saturday where it will continue to hear evidence from Director of Koroneka Trading Babadi Tlatsana.

On Friday the commission heard how a small transportation company in North West managed by Tlatsana was illegally handed a massive contract by SA Express to manage ground handling services at the Mafikeng and Pilanesberg airports.


She used one vehicle and employed only a driver and a man who loaded the food items into the vehicle. But only a few months after she proposed a plan to revitalise the province's two airports, millions would begin flowing into her bank account.

Tlatsana went on to describe how she found herself in the middle of an elaborate scheme to siphon money out of the North West government's coffers and into SA Express as well as the bank accounts of other connected individuals.

